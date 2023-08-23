Michelin-starred Le Pristine from Belgium is opening in Tokyo this December

World-renowned chef Sergio Herman will be bringing his signature restaurant to the new Hotel Toranomon Hills in Tokyo

The new Azabudai Hills district was unveiled recently ahead of its autumn opening. The cutting-edge development, designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects and Heatherwick Studio, will feature a host of new attractions including the highly anticipated rebirth of teamLab Borderless, Mori JP Tower and Hotel Toranomon Hills. Slated to open in winter, Hotel Toranomon Hills is Tokyo’s first boutique hotel under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. It will be home to the first Asian outpost of Le Pristine, the Michelin-starred restaurant helmed by revered chef and restaurateur Sergio Herman.

Herman opened Le Pristine in Antwerp, Belgium in 2020 and was instrumental in the restaurant's runaway success, so much so that it received a Michelin star within its first year of operations. Having maintained the restaurant's star since then, Herman has set his eyes on Tokyo, where he’s opening Le Pristine Tokyo in December.

Photo: Hotel Toranomon Hills Sergio Herman

Le Pristine Tokyo will operate as a fine dining restaurant as well as a café, offering contemporary European cuisine celebrating produce from Herman’s hometown, Zeeland. This province on the southwest coast of the Netherlands is known for its rich soil and clean water, where you’ll find some of Europe’s best crustaceans. These ingredients will be combined with Japanese flavours to create Italian-inspired dishes that pay homage to Herman’s Dutch roots.

Photo: Le Pristine

Herman will oversee the hotel’s entire food and beverage offerings including breakfast and in-room dining. Similar to the original Le Pristine in Antwerp, the Tokyo outpost will have its interiors designed by Space Copenhagen. The restaurant will serve food on Inku tableware by Serax, a line of chic porcelain designed by Herman.

Following the December debut of Le Pristine Tokyo in Hotel Toranomon Hills, Herman and his team will open a second location at Grand Hyatt Singapore.

More information on the restaurant here.

