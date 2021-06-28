A colourful Pokémon exhibition is coming to Ginza and it's fully interactive

Pokémon Colors is happening at the Matsuya Ginza department store from July 22 as part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary

Tokyo is a haven for Pokémon lovers, with shops, cafés and even manholes dedicated to your favourite pocket monsters. As this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, a number of events are taking place to commemorate the milestone.

One upcoming event is the Pokémon Colors exhibition taking place at department store Matsuya Ginza. Launching on Thursday July 22, the exhibition will highlight the vivid colours and unique shapes of some of the most popular Pokémon. The exhibition is also completely interactive, so you can touch the displays, try to catch Pokémon and even ride a bicycle at one of the installations.

You’ll find the exhibition on the eighth floor of the department store with one central display along with four interactive installations. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect.

Photo: Matsuya

The central display known as Colors Circle will feature Pokémon silhouettes on individual monitors around a large orb. Colours and sounds from the monitors will continuously flow into the sphere.

Photo: Matsuya

The Colors City installation will let you throw balls at a screen featuring a colourful digital city. When you manage to hit the screen, there's a chance your ball will reveal a hidden Pokémon.

Photo: Matsuya

The Colors Forest area is another fun display where you shake inflatable pillars to make nuts fall out of the 'trees'. Keep an eye on the screen, as a Pokémon will pop out every so often to eat one of the virtual nuts you’ve dislodged.

Photo: Matsuya

The Colors Lake is where you'll have a chance to catch water-type Pokémon by using virtual fishing rods to dip into the digital lake.

Photo: Matsuya

Lastly, the bicycle installation known as Colors Road will let you ride a bike down a path flanked by Pokémon. Click the button on the handlebar each time you see a pocket monster to make your bike light up in brilliant colours.

Pokémon Colors will run from July 22 to August 11 and will be open from 10am-8pm daily. Advanced general admission is ¥1,000 (junior and high school students ¥800, elementary school students ¥500), same day admission ¥1,200 (junior and high school students ¥1,000, elementary school students ¥500). The exhibition will also be accompanied by a pop-up Pokémon store selling merchandise based on the installations. For more information, visit the exhibition website.

