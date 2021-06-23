Cuddle up with cats and Lovot robots at this pet café in Kawasaki

Pet therapy two ways: Pet Plus Kawasaki Le Front offers resident cats and robot companions for you to interact with

Tokyo is famous for its many and varied animal cafés, where you can interact with furry friends without all the responsibilities of owning a pet. But animals aren’t the only type of pets you can keep these days.

Along with its resident felines, pet shop Pet Plus Kawasaki Le Front now offers its guests the chance to meet Lovot, a companion robot.

Photo: Groove X, Inc.

Inside the shop’s dedicated Cat Plus Lovot room, you’ll find five cats and two Lovots waiting for you. The robot’s name is derived from the words ‘love’ and ‘robot’, so naturally it begs and coos for attention.

Visits cost ¥700 (children ¥500) per 30 minutes and it can go by quickly, so be sure to use your time wisely.

True Lovot fans should also stop by the dedicated Lovot Café located just five minutes away – you can enjoy Lovot-themed meals and desserts, and even get a ¥200 discount coupon (children ¥100) for the Cat Plus Lovot room.

Photo: Groove X, Inc.

If all this got you thinking of owning a Lovot, it’s worth looking into some of the other robot pets and companions Japan has to offer.

