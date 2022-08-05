Uno is releasing a special deck designed by Takashi Murakami

The new limited-edition Murakami card deck is part of Uno's Artiste series

Just when you thought your favourite card game couldn’t get any cooler, Uno teamed up with contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a limited-edition deck. This special set of cards belongs to Uno’s Artiste Series, which in the past has released designs featuring works by iconic artists including Jean-Michel Basquait, Keith Haring and Nina Chanel Abney.

Known as the pioneer of the superflat art movement, Murakami puts his colourful touch and signature characters on each and every card in the Uno deck.

Most recognisable are Murakami’s smiley flowers, which adorn all the cards as well as the box.

This deck of Murakami Uno cards also comes with a mini poster of the artist’s iconic flowers as well as four double-sided extra cards that you can piece together like a puzzle to create a larger Murakami artwork.

Priced at USD$25, the new Artiste Series deck will be available from Saturday August 6 via the international Mattel Creations online store. Purchases are limited to two decks per person.

See the website for more information.

