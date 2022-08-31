A Japanese raku yaki pottery exhibition is now showing in New York City

One-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Kajitsu in New York City is gearing up to host a special solo exhibition featuring raku yaki ceramicist Hirotsugu Ogawa. On display for just four days between Thursday September 1 and Sunday September 4 is a curated selection of raku yaki teaware including gorgeous tea bowls.

Raku yaki is a specific type of Japanese pottery that’s crafted without using a potter's wheel. Instead, the pieces are gradually shaped by hand and with the help of an iron spatula. They are then fired in a small charcoal kiln and pulled out with fire tongs to cool quickly.

What makes raku yaki special is that this style of pottery is not mass produced, so each piece is really one-of-a-kind. The entire process also follows the Japanese philosophy known as ichi-go ichi-e, which translates to ‘once in a lifetime’.

Photo: Hirotsugu Ogawa

Born in Kyoto, Hirotsugu Ogawa specialises in crafting bowls and teaware used in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. He also dabbles in the arts including Noh theatre. His works have been exhibited around the world, from France, Germany and South Africa to the United States and, of course, Japan.



‘Beyond the Flame’ is on show at Kajitsu from September 1 to 4, 11am-4pm. For more information, visit the website.

