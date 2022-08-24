It’s been four years since the opening of teamLab’s first permanent digital art museum in Odaiba, but this month, teamLab Borderless is welcoming visitors for the last time before closing on August 31. The immersive art attraction has been exceedingly popular, so much as the facility even broke a record for being the world’s most visited museum. An ongoing redevelopment project that involves overhauling the Odaiba Palette Town area, however, means that Borderless cannot stay in its current location.

There’s been a lot of speculation as to where in Tokyo teamLab will set up its new permanent museum. Though the upcoming plans have been kept under wraps for quite some time, teamLab finally revealed that the new teamLab Borderless museum will reopen next year as part of the Toranomon-Azabudai Project.

Photo: Ⓒ DBox for Mori Building Co. An artist's impression of the Toranomon-Azabudai Project

The ¥580 billion project will span a site area of roughly 8.1 hectares between the neighbourhoods of Toranomon and Azabudai. Through establishing schools, commercial facilities, residences and offices – along with teamLab Borderless's new underground venue – the project aims to redefine city life by creating more opportunities to encounter art and greenery in public spaces.

teamLab Borderless may be closing at the end of the month, but that’s not to say we’re in any shortage of teamLab exhibits in Japan. The art collective has just opened a stunning after-dark attraction in a botanical garden in Osaka, not to mention the seasonal forest exhibition in Mifuneyama Rakuen. Meanwhile, teamLab Planets in Toyosu is set to remain open through the end of 2023.

