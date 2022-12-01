A Peter Pan café is opening in Omotesando for a limited time

Oh My Cafe Tokyo in Omotesando is turning into the Disney Peter Pan Café with themed decor, food and drinks

Tokyo has plenty of great destinations for Disney lovers. You can spend the day at Tokyo Disney Resort enjoying the thrilling rides and meeting the characters. There's also a special exhibition about the history of Tokyo Disney Resort in Maihama as well as Japan’s largest Disney store in Shinjuku. And now, a Peter Pan pop-up café is coming to central Tokyo for a limited time.

From December 9 to February 12 2023, Oh My Cafe Tokyo in Omotesando is turning into the Disney Peter Pan Café, offering meals, desserts and drinks inspired by the classic film.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

On the menu you'll find a curry (¥2,079) decorated with an image of Peter Pan flying over a portion of rice that's made to look like the movie’s famous clock tower.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

For something a bit more cutesy, the crocodile ham and egg sandwich (¥1,990) with a bright green bun will cheer you up with its silly expression.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

There’s also a wrap (¥2,189) decorated with an illustration of the Lost Boys heading to Neverland.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Drinks include the soda yogurt smoothie (¥1,309) with layers of white and blue that resemble Smee’s iconic shirt.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

If you’d prefer a warm drink, there’s hot lemonade (¥1,199) served in a Tinkerbell tumbler as well as hot milk (¥759) or tea (¥550) served in a pink Peter Pan Cafe mug. If you like the drinkware, you can purchase them for ¥2,090 and ¥1,650 respectively.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Anyone who orders a drink will also be eligible to buy a coaster (¥990). There are three designs, but they are given out at random, so you won’t know which one you’re getting.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Make sure to check the kiosk, too, where you’ll find a variety of Peter Pan merchandise on sale, including keychains, stickers, towels and cushions.

The Disney Peter Pan Cafe will also be at the Oh My Cafe in Osaka from December 15 to January 29 2023 and Kawara Cafe & Kitchen in Nagoya from December 9 to January 29 2023. Reservations aren't necessary, but we recommend booking in advance through the website to secure a spot.

