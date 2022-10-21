Tickets to these popular theme parks in and near Tokyo are now 20 percent cheaper

Tourists and residents of Japan can save 20 percent on theme park admission through the Event-wari campaign

Autumn is just around the corner, with milder temperatures providing the best conditions to explore some of Greater Tokyo’s most popular theme parks. But the brilliant weather isn’t the only reason to get out and about. Thanks to the Event-wari discount programme, you can save big on park admission, too.

The national Event-wari campaign provides a 20 percent discount on certain event and attraction tickets until January 31 2023, with the aim to support businesses and encourage people to return to places like theme parks. The deal is available to both foreign tourists in Japan as well as residents. However, you need to be either triple vaccinated or show a negative Covid-19 test on the day of your visit to be eligible for the discount.

Photo: Disney

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, located in Tokyo’s neighbouring Chiba prefecture, have discounted one-day tickets through Tokyo Disney Resort's Wakuwari campaign. Park tickets are divided into four categories, with prices varying on the season and the day of the week. They are more pricey on Saturday, Sunday, national holidays and during peak periods.

A one-day pass for an adult on the weekend usually costs ¥9,400. But with the 20 percent discount applied, you’ll save ¥1,880 and only pay ¥7,520.

Wakuwari one-day pass prices:

・Adults: ¥6,320, ¥6,720, ¥7,120, ¥7,520

・Children aged 12-17: ¥5,280, ¥5,600, ¥5,920, ¥6,240

・Children aged 4-11: ¥3,760, ¥4,000, ¥4,240, ¥4,480

Wakuwari discount tickets are only available via Tokyo Disney Resort’s booking website. See here for more details on the campaign, and here for our guide to Disneyland and DisneySea.

Photo: Fuji-Q Highland

Only a two-hour bus ride from Shinjuku, this amusement park at the foothills of Mt Fuji is famous for its large number of thrilling rides, including the popular Fujiyama and Dodonpa roller coasters.

Tickets eligible for the Event-wari discount are Fuji-Q Highland’s free and afternoon passes. The free pass for adults is usually sold at ¥6,500, but is available for ¥5,200 with the discount.

Event-wari prices:

・Free pass: ¥5,200, junior high school students ¥4,800, primary school students ¥3,760, younger children ¥1,760

・Afternoon pass (entry from 1pm): ¥3,680, junior high school students ¥3,440, primary school students ¥3,040, younger children ¥1,440

Note that the tickets have to be purchased via Fuji-Q Highland’s official app (Android/iOS). The app is in Japanese and you’ll have to sign up to proceed to the booking page.

Photo: 1976, 1996, 1999, 2019 Sanrio Co., LTD

The dream travel destination for Hello Kitty fans is only a 30-minute train ride from Shinjuku. Located in Tama, the indoor Sanrio Puroland theme park features a variety of musicals and shows, lots of cutesy photo ops, Sanrio character-themed restaurants and much more.

Discounts are available for the one-day and afternoon passes, plus the student pass. Ticket prices vary by the day of the week, but admission for adults is ¥3,840 instead of ¥4,800 on weekends and holidays with the Event-wari discount applied.

Event-wari prices:

・Day e-Passport: ¥2,800-¥3,840, children aged 3 to 17 ¥1,920-¥2,960

・Afternoon e-Passport (entry from 2pm): ¥1,840-¥2,480, children aged 3 to 17 ¥1,680-¥2,240

・Gaku (student) Pass: university students ¥2,400-¥3,440, junior high and high school students ¥2,000-¥3,040

Note that tickets have to be purchased online.

©︎ Moomin Characters

Inspired by the adorable Moomintrolls, this expansive attraction in Saitama prefecture features an interactive theatre, character greeting events, a recreation of the Moomin family’s home and shops filled to the brim with merchandise.

Event-wari discount tickets include the one-day pass and a special evening pass. The adult one-day ticket is usually sold for ¥3,000, but is now available at ¥2,400.

Event-wari prices:

・Moominvalley Park one-day pass: ¥2,400, primary school students and children aged 4 and over ¥1,440

・Moominvalley Night Walk – Ilu Mori no Oto (entry from 5.30pm): ¥1,040, primary school students and children aged 4 and over ¥480

・Moominvalley Park one-day pass + Moominvalley Night Walk – Ilu Mori no Oto set ticket: ¥3,120, primary school students and children aged 4 and over ¥1,600

Tickets have to be purchased via the online booking pages Klook (one-day pass only) or Asoview.

Eligibility for the Event-wari discount tickets

The Event-wari discount is available to everyone who is either triple vaccinated or submits a negative Covid-19 test certificate on the day of visit. Certificates will be checked at the ticket gates. Print-outs, smartphone photos/screenshots as well as information registered in official vaccination apps are accepted. For Moominvalley Park, however, you’ll need to present the original documents.

The following certificates and tests are eligible:

・Covid-19 vaccination certificate in Japanese or English (accepted vaccine types: Pfizer-Biontech and/or Moderna)

・Negative PCR test result (sample has to be taken within three days of your visit)

・Negative quantitative antigen test result (sample has to be taken within three days of your visit)

・Negative qualitative antigen test result (sample has to be taken within one day of your visit, results from home test kits are not accepted)

Children aged 12 and younger visiting with a parent or guardian who fulfil the above requirements do not need to present a negative test result or vaccination certificate. In case the accompanying adult can’t fulfil the above requirements for the discount, the child needs to present a vaccination certificate (two shots required) or a negative Covid-19 test result.

See here for more information on the Event-wari discount campaign.

More from Time Out

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Nintendo is opening its second official Japan store in Osaka

Sanrio's exhibition on kawaii culture featuring Hello Kitty is now in Kyoto

Kyoto and Osaka restaurants awarded 239 Michelin stars for 2023

Shimokitazawa is one of the world's top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in 2022

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.