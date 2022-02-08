A spa resort designed by Kengo Kuma is opening in the Niigata mountains this April

Outdoor lifestyle brand Snow Peak has been on a mission to encourage more people to embrace the wilderness. Over the past few years, the company has built a handful of recreational facilities in remote areas around Japan that demonstrate how to incorporate outdoor adventure into everyday life.

Photo: Snow Peak

The brand’s latest project – Field Suite Spa Headquarters – involves expanding their headquarters in Niigata and transforming it into a spa resort where you can escape the city for breathtaking mountain views, crisp fresh air and rejuvenating soaks in the onsen. To do this in style, Snow Peak enlisted top Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who favours minimalist designs that incorporate natural wood.

Photo: Snow Peak

Niigata is blanketed in snow every winter, making it one of Japan's top snow and ski destinations. However, the facilities at the resort are designed for people to enjoy year round. When it's complete, the resort will feature a spa, restaurant, shops and lounge for both overnight guests and day trip visitors.

Photo: Snow Peak

As for accommodation, those planning an overnight trip can either stay in one of the three villas on site, or opt for Kuma’s Jyubako – a small but beautifully designed mobile hut that can also be found at Snow Peak’s glamping facility in Kyoto.

Field Suite Spa Headquarters will open on April 12 2022. Rates for accommodation have yet to be announced, but we will inform you once bookings become available.

