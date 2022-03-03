You can now go direct from Shibuya to Gotemba Premium Outlets

From April 1, buses on the Shibuya-Mt Fuji route will stop at one of the best shopping hubs near Tokyo

Gotemba Premium Outlets in Shizuoka prefecture is a popular shopping getaway with about 290 stores selling Japanese and international brands. The outlet mall is located at the foot of Mt Fuji and on sunny days you can enjoy scenic views of Japan’s majestic mountain.

While there are already express buses from Shinjuku and Ueno stations going straight to Gotemba Premium Outlets, it’s about to get even easier to head there from Shibuya, too. From April 1, the Shibuya / Fuji-Q Highland / Kawaguchiko / Mt Fuji route will make an additional stop at Gotemba Premium Outlets. The bus will depart from Shibuya Mark City, making one stop at Futako-Tamagawa Rise Rakuten Crimson House before heading straight to Gotemba Premium Outlets in under two hours.

Buses towards Gotemba Premium Outlets will depart from Shibuya Mark City twice a day at 8.30am and 10.30am. However, if you’re a shopaholic, note that the two buses going back to Shibuya depart as early as 2.10pm and 4.10pm from the mall’s bus stop.

A one-way ticket from the Shibuya or Futako-Tamagawa bus stops to Gotemba Premium Outlets costs ¥1,800 (children ¥900) and can be booked via the official highwaybus.com website and app. If you pay via credit card, you’ll get a discount, making the tickets only ¥1,650 per person (children ¥830).

Gotemba Premium Outlets is even providing discount coupons with each booking, so you can get a bigger bargain at participating stores. Bus tickets are already on sale for the beginning of April and can be booked up to one month in advance.

