A traditional Chilean horsehair crane loom will be on display in Hiroshima for a year

The Embassy of Chile in Japan and Hiroshima Orizuru Tower are coming together this September to commemorate the 125 years of diplomatic relations between Chile and Japan. For this momentous occasion, a special artwork will be unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday September 7.

At the ceremony scheduled to be held in Hiroshima Orizuru Tower, which overlooks the World Heritage-listed Atomic Bomb Dome, the ambassador of Chile will present a Rari horsehair crane loom made by artisans from the small Chilean town of Rari. Known as ‘Rari Crin Cranes for Peace’, this handmade artwork is based on crin, a 200-year-old weaving technique which entwines dyed horsehair and ixtle (vegetable fibre) to create miniature figures. Astonishingly, the artists only use their hands and a needle to create these immaculately intricate designs.

The artform is alive and well, as it’s practised in the centre-south region of Chile, including the small town of Rari in which this special artwork was created. ‘Rari Crin Cranes for Peace’ features 108 woven horsehair cranes hanging from a loom.

The main inspiration for the piece is the famous story of Sadako Sasaki, a young Japanese girl who was affected by the radiation of the atomic bomb that hit Hiroshima in August 1945. In hopes for a cure, she decided to fold 1,000 paper cranes. Unfortunately, she passed away before she could finish the project. Till this day, origami paper cranes continue to be a symbol of peace in Japan.

Photo: The Embassy of Chile in Japan

The horsehair crane loom has travelled all the way from Rari to Hiroshima for this special event. The unveiling ceremony is set for 10.30am on Wednesday September 7 on the 12th floor of Hiroshima Orizuru Tower. The event is open to the public. However, the loom will remain at the tower for one year, so if you’re passing through Hiroshima, don’t forget to stop by for a visit.

