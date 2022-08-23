Two ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up stores are now open in Tokyo

Following the Stranger Pronto café in Shibuya and a special line of FamilyMart Convenience Wear, popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ has now opened a series of pop-up shops all across Japan. And there’s two in Tokyo. You’ll find the pop-up stores at Tokyo Character Street inside Tokyo Station and at Shibuya 109 shopping centre.

Photo: Ensky

The stores carry a sizable range of merchandise inspired by ‘Stranger Things’ seasons one through four. Take your pick from Demogorgon plushies and cushions to more practical items such as stationery, tote bags, T-shirts, pins and more.

From late August, some of these items will also be available at selected Village Vanguard stores. However, there are currently no details on which stores will carry the collection.

Photo: Ensky

To nab yourself another collectible, spend at least ¥1,500 and you’ll receive a ‘Stranger Things’ coaster. There are a total of eight designs to collect.

The ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up store at Tokyo Character Street will be open until Thursday September 1 while the Shibuya 109 store will be around until Sunday September 4.

Aside from Tokyo, the pop-up shop has also opened in Nagoya, Osaka, Sendai and Fukuoka. See this website for more information.

