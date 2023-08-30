An all-new perfected KitKat is releasing in Japan for its 50th anniversary

The new and improved classic KitKat mini bars will go on sale in September 2023

KitKat may not have Japanese origins, but the chocolate treat has become synonymous with the country, thanks to the many creative and region-specific flavours you can only find in Japan. KitKat was first introduced to Japan back in 1973 and became somewhat of a good luck token. This is due to the pronunciation of its name in Japanese – kitto katsu – which sounds like encouragement, i.e. ‘you will surely win’. Today, KitKat is also a widely sought-after souvenir among visitors to Japan.

This year marks a special milestone for KitKat as the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary in Japan. To commemorate the last five decades, the chocolate bar underwent a renewal to come up with the best KitKat ever.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

This entire process took roughly three years. It involved over 100 KitKat prototypes and assistance from overseas product development teams. Taking into consideration the taste preferences of today’s consumers, the new KitKat features a higher percentage of cacao and an improved wafer that's said to be crisper. The chocolate-to-wafer ratio in the final product was also modified to create this so-called perfect KitKat. The all-new classic KitKat mini bars go on sale in Japan on Friday September 1.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

You’ll also find the new wafer in three other KitKat products: Rich Cacao, Rich Matcha and Whole-Wheat Flour Biscuits.

For more information, visit the KitKat Japan website.

