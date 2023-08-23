Japan has two of the best ranked international airlines for 2023

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways come out on top in this new index by luggage storage platform Bounce

Japan continues to prove its excellence in the airline industry as two of the country’s major carriers are once again ranked as some of the best in the world. After the recent ranking by Skytrax, Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have made it into another top ten international airlines ranking, this time compiled by Bounce, a global luggage storage platform.

This index studied a total of 52 airlines worldwide and ranked them on factors like on-time flight arrivals, cancellations, in-flight entertainment options, seat comfort, service, meals and baggage allowance.

In this new ranking, Japan Airlines came out on top with a total score of 8.28 out of 10. According to the index, JAL consistently ranked four out of five in categories including in-flight entertainment, meals, seat comfort and service. The airline also recorded a low level of flight cancellations. Better yet, it offers generous baggage allowances, especially for economy class passengers. JAL is also widely connected as it offers many direct routes to major hubs around the world as well as 37 Japanese cities.

All Nippon Airways, on the other hand, was ranked sixth place with a score of 6.23 out of 10. It scored three out of five for meals, in-flight entertainment and seat comfort. ANA’s service garnered four points out of five.

Here are the top ten international airlines for 2023 according to Bounce:

Japan Airlines (8.28) Singapore Airlines (7.63) Qatar Airways (7.50) Korean Air (7.19) Vistara (6.43) All Nippon Airlines (6.23) Ethiopian Airlines (5.99) Air India (5.40) Azul Airlines (5.25) Emirates (5.16)

To see the full ranking and airline index, visit the website.

