Nescafé Harajuku café offers upright pods designed for napping

You can take a 30-minute nap while standing for ¥825. It comes with a cup of Nescafé coffee to wake you up after that

Located just two minutes away from Harajuku Station’s Takeshita exit, Nescafé Harajuku café offers a range of coffee drinks prepared by its signature Nespresso coffee machines, as well as tea and soft drinks. While many people come here for their afternoon pick-me-up, you can now drop by for a nap instead.

On the second floor is the Nescafé Suimin Café, which is intended as a resting space for those needing a break from work, shopping or just walking around the city. You can usually book a 30-minute or hour-long nap on reclining chairs and couches, but for a few weeks this summer, they will be swapped out for vertical napping pods.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

With these standing pods by Giraffenap, you’ll be snoozing in an upright position, but it’s not as uncomfortable as it sounds. There’s a cushioned seat with arm and knee pads to support your weight, so you won’t be standing completely.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

The pods come in two styles: Spacia has a sleek and futuristic design while Forest has a Japanese aesthetic with lattice-style woodwork. Both are equipped with dimming lights, ventilation, and power outlets to charge your devices while you’re napping.

The Nescafé Suimin Café is open from August 22 to September 17, 11am to 8pm daily (August 22 from 4pm, September 17 until 6pm). A 30-minute nap session will set you back ¥825, and it comes with a cup of caffeinated coffee. While walk-ins are welcome, priority goes to those who have booked online in advance .

Visit the website for more information.

