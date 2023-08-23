Studio Ghibli finally releases images from its latest anime 'How Do You Live?'

Ghibli fans outside Japan: this is your first look at Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film, also called 'The Boy and the Heron'

Fans of Studio Ghibli are in for yet another treat. Building upon the anime powerhouse’s generous offer from 2020, where the studio shared hundreds of images from their iconic films like 'Princess Mononoke' and 'Spirited Away', Ghibli now unveiled 14 more images for fans to use at their discretion. The best part is, these images are from Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film 'How Do You Live?', also known as 'The Boy and the Heron' in international circles.

Released in Japan on July 14, the film marks Miyazaki’s first full-length feature in a decade. Loosely inspired by Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel of the same name, ‘How Do You Live?’ follows a young boy called Mahito as he relocates from Tokyo to the countryside with his father during World War II.

Mahito's mother died suddenly and tragically, and his father married Mahito’s aunt, who is now expecting a child. Despite his stoicism, the young Mahito’s struggles to adjust to this new life are palpable.

Ghibli made the unusual decision not to release any trailers, marketing campaigns or key visuals in the lead-up to the film’s local release, so these images are the first real sneak peek for fans outside Japan. International release dates have yet to be announced, but ‘How Do You Live?’ is anticipated to hit cinemas overseas near the end of this year.

And while Miyazaki may be concluding his journey of full-length features with this film, the enchantment continues as the newly inaugurated Ghibli Park plans to expand, promising fans more avenues to step into their beloved anime realms in days to come.

