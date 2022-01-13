Antonic in Nakameguro says it’s Japan’s very first bar dedicated to the humble gin and tonic. You’ll find its shelves stocked with over 120 kinds of gin from around the world including local favourites like Roku Gin and Ki No Bi, popular brands such as The Botanist and Hendricks, and rare bottles like Bottega Bacur and Cruxland gin. Drinks range from ¥800 to ¥1,200 each.

Photo: Antonic

Now gin lovers can enjoy a 90-minute all-you-can-drink option which gets you unlimited gin and tonic for only ¥3,500 per person (last orders after 60 minutes). With the all new Taste and Find deal, you can choose any of the gin available at the bar that day and ask the bartender to whip you up a drink.

Photo: Antonic

Remember that this isn’t your average nomihoudai. The bar calls it a nomikurabe, which translates to ‘taste comparison’, since Antonic wants you to savour each glass instead of guzzling it down. To encourage more thoughtful drinking, the bartender will only serve you one glass at a time. And if you’d rather something lighter, the bar even has a selection of non-alcoholic spirits designed to taste like gin, including Nema and Seedlip, which are also included in the deal.

Photo: Antonic

Not sure which gin to pick? No problem – just consult the bartender, or check out the bar’s dedicated Instagram menu to see the full list of gin available with a description of each brand.

Photo: Antonic

Walk-ins are welcome, but we recommend making a reservation in advance as the deal is limited to five groups (of up to four people each) per day and the bar only seats about 20 people. The Taste and Find deal is on right now and currently has no end date. Visit Antonic’s main Instagram for more information.

