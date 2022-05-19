One of Japan’s food capitals will soon be home to the food and cultural market’s first Asian location

Osaka’s food scene is set to get all the more exciting in the near future with the opening of Time Out Market’s first location in Asia slated for 2025. The world’s first editorially curated food and culture market, Time Out Market started in Lisbon in 2014 and has since expanded successfully to other world cities. There are now seven Markets around the globe, including Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai, and more locations are in the pipeline. The new Time Out Market Osaka – in partnership with real estate developer Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation – will arrive ahead of Expo 2025 during what is bound to be a historic year for Osaka.

Photo: Eva Sakellarides Time Out Market Boston

The upcoming locale is more than just a food hall. Time Out Market Osaka will bring the best of the city under one roof, all based on the editorial curation Time Out has always been known for. It will be a cultural and culinary hub that supports local businesses and enables people to connect with the city through eating and drinking as well as fun events and workshops. Spanning 31,000 sq ft, Time Out Market Osaka will boast a handpicked selection of 15 eateries, as well as two bars, brought to you from the city’s best chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists.

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas Time Out Market Chicago

Here you’ll be able to taste dishes from Osaka’s trendsetting eateries, and the city’s top culinary talents will have a chance to showcase their creations to a wider crowd at a cultural centre that is unique to the city.

Photo: Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation

Time Out Market Osaka will be a part of the new Umekita Second Zone Development (tentative name), which is set for completion in 2024. A former cargo yard turned multipurpose development, the site is designed to incorporate more art, culture and leisure into everyday city life. Once completed, the urban complex will feature offices, hotels, commercial facilities as well as an urban park.

Photo: Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation

Watch this space for updates. As we draw closer to the launch, we’ll be announcing the list of restaurants and bars to be featured at Time Out Market Osaka as well as other exciting happenings.

Photo: Time Out Market Dubai

To learn more, visit Time Out Market’s website.

