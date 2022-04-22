Ashikaga's wisteria are now at peak bloom – here's what they look like now

Now’s the time to visit the Fujinohana Monogatari Ofuji Festival at Ashikaga Flower Park and see the wisteria at their best

There are many beautiful spring flowers to see in and around Tokyo even after the cherry blossoms have fallen. One of the most magical sights are the clusters of wisteria or fuji that bloom on trellises from early April to mid-May. Ashikaga Flower Park in Tochigi prefecture is the place to see these flowers in all their colourful splendour. The attraction even hosts its own Fujinohana Monogatari Ofuji Festival annually to celebrate the blooming season.

This year, the wisteria have blossomed slightly earlier than usual and the flowers are now at peak bloom. To give you an idea how they look now, here are some recent photos taken on Wednesday April 21.

Photo: Ashikaga Flower Resort Co., Ltd.

The ofuji, or Great Wisteria Tree, has a canopy covering about 1,000sqm and features 80,000 individual purple blossoms.

Photo: Ashikaga Flower Resort Co., Ltd.

Here’s another shot of the majestic tree lit up in the evening.

Photo: Ashikaga Flower Resort Co., Ltd.

Wisteria are not all purple; they also come in this gorgeous light red colour.

Photo: Ashikaga Flower Resort Co., Ltd.

Take a walk under the blooming trees when they are all lit up at night.

Photo: Ashikaga Flower Resort Co., Ltd.

The purple wisteria are now in full bloom across the park, with more showcased on this jaw-dropping wisteria screen.

Photo: Ashikaga Flower Resort Co., Ltd.

The reflection of the flowers on the water makes for a stunning sight.

The wisteria festival is held until Sunday May 22, but the evening illuminations will end earlier on Sunday May 15. For more information on visiting the park, visit the website.

