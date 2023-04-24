Tokyo named the world’s second wealthiest city in 2023

Only New York City is ahead of Tokyo in this study of cities with the most millionaires and billionaires in the world

Tokyo can be enjoyed on a budget, whether it's dining on Michelin-starred meals or going on a discount shopping spree. But for some people, money isn't a concern, and in Tokyo that appears to be an ever-growing number. In a study by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, Tokyo has been named the world's second wealthiest city, behind only New York City.

The ranking was compiled by tracking the spending habits of over 150,000 high-net-worth individuals from 97 cities worldwide. More specifically, the focus was on high-earning individuals who hold positions such as CEO, director, founder or chairperson.

Trailing behind Tokyo is the San Francisco Bay Area (No 3) and London (No 4). Tokyo is also the highest ranking city in Asia, ahead of Singapore (No 5), Hong Kong (No 7), Beijing (No 8) and Shanghai (No 9).

The study found that Tokyo has 14 billionaires, 250 centi-millionaires (wealth of USD$100 million or more) and 290,300 millionaires.

If you’re curious to see which other cities made the list, check out the website.

