The new Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet near Tokyo has 137 branded stores

Shop for discount designer fashion, sporting goods, homeware and more at this outlet mall less than two hours from Tokyo

Tokyo isn’t short of shopping options, from the vast department stores to speciality retail districts. But if you’re looking for a bargain, it’s worth taking a day trip to one of the outlet malls near Tokyo to get your hands on discounted designer fashion, homeware, electronics and more. One of the newest outlet malls just outside the city is Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet in Saitama prefecture.

Photo: Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet

This mall opened in late 2022 and has 137 stores selling the likes of designer fashion, sporting goods and cosmetics. You’ll find high-end international brands like Bally, Valentino, Boss and Armani, as well as major Japanese stores such as United Arrows, Beams and Moussy.

Photo: Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet

It’s not all about shopping as there are more than 30 restaurants in the outlet mall. There are plenty of options ranging from casual coffee shops to restaurants serving the likes of sushi, udon and steak. You can see the full range of cafés and restaurants on the website.

Photo: Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet

The mall is also a pleasant place to walk around. You can combine your shopping spree with a stroll to see various artworks, including projection mapping displays outside the food hall. It’s also fine to walk around outside with your dog, so you can bring your fur-friend along for the day.

Photo: Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet

There’s also a children’s play area inspired by the iconic Gari Gari Kun ice cream bar with go-karts, ball pits and a mini drop-n-twist tower ride.

Photo: Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet

It’s easy to reach Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet as it’s just a three-minute walk from Fukaya Hanazono Station, which is a little under two hours from Shinjuku Station.

The stores and the food court are open daily from 10am to 8pm, coffee shops from 9.30am to 8pm, and restaurants from 11am to 9pm. Visit the Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet website for more information.

