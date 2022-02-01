The sweet, dark dessert beer will only be available for a limited time from February 8

One of Japan’s leading beer brands, Sapporo, is bringing back a popular limited edition beer. After completely selling out last year, the chocolate-mint-flavoured beer will be available nationwide from February 8 via Amazon and the Hoppin’ Garage website.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings

This chocolate mint beer is the ninth release under Sapporo’s Hoppin’ Garage series, a label launched in 2018 to explore innovative beer flavours. The dark, stout-like beer is sweet with a minty aftertaste, and is meant to be enjoyed as a dessert after your meal. You could even pour it over your ice cream like a topping, or affogato, but with beer instead of espresso.

Pre-orders are closed, but you can still purchase this limited edition beer online from February 8. You can get a dozen cans for ¥4,620, or 24 for ¥7,920. We recommend snagging these early so you don’t miss out – there’s no telling whether these beers are coming back next year, so this might be your last chance to get your hands on some.

Visit the Hoppin’ Garage website to make an order, or check out the brand's other beers.

