Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Hidari-kiki no Doguten
Photo: Hidari-kiki no Doguten/Instagram

This Japanese online store sells homeware for left-handed people

Hidari-kiki no Doguten has Japanese knives, ceramics, kitchen utensils, stationery and more

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Advertising

When it comes to shopping in Japan, you can find almost anything your heart desires. From useful ¥100 kitchen gadgets to genius novel products, there’s usually something to suit your interests, no matter how specific or obscure. Now, there’s even a store dedicated to left-handed folks called Hidari-kiki no Doguten

The online shop offers all sorts of household tools and kitchen utensils designed for those who prefer to use their left hand. You’ll be able to find items like scissors, pens, knives, folding fans, planners, ladles, teapots and children’s stationery for lefties. 

Hidari-kiki no Doguten has even collaborated with well-known Japanese brands to create special items like a left-handed bread knife from Morinoki and a cute lefty mug by Origami ceramics. 

The shop is online-only, but you’ll be able to check out and test the products in person at Hidari-kiki no Doguten’s pop-up store at Tottori Daimaru between March 2 and 8. If you’re not around Tottori, follow the shop on Instagram and keep an eye out for the next event as it often holds pop-ups at department stores around Japan, including Tokyu Hands. 

Or just browse the full range online – just keep in mind that shipping is only available within Japan.

More from Time Out Tokyo 

See a million nemophila flowers blooming at Osaka Maishima Seaside Park this spring

Legoland Japan is getting the world’s first Lego Water Maze this summer

How you can help Ukraine from Japan

Japan’s new Covid-19 border rules explained

Kodo Nishimura wrote ‘This Monk Wears Heels’ to inspire self-love and self-acceptance

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.