This Japanese online store sells homeware for left-handed people

When it comes to shopping in Japan, you can find almost anything your heart desires. From useful ¥100 kitchen gadgets to genius novel products, there’s usually something to suit your interests, no matter how specific or obscure. Now, there’s even a store dedicated to left-handed folks called Hidari-kiki no Doguten.

The online shop offers all sorts of household tools and kitchen utensils designed for those who prefer to use their left hand. You’ll be able to find items like scissors, pens, knives, folding fans, planners, ladles, teapots and children’s stationery for lefties.

Hidari-kiki no Doguten has even collaborated with well-known Japanese brands to create special items like a left-handed bread knife from Morinoki and a cute lefty mug by Origami ceramics.

The shop is online-only, but you’ll be able to check out and test the products in person at Hidari-kiki no Doguten’s pop-up store at Tottori Daimaru between March 2 and 8. If you’re not around Tottori, follow the shop on Instagram and keep an eye out for the next event as it often holds pop-ups at department stores around Japan, including Tokyu Hands.

Or just browse the full range online – just keep in mind that shipping is only available within Japan.

