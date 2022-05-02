The new TV adaptation of the hit manga series is also set to be released in over 190 countries

Subscription fees got you down? We’ve got some good news for you if you’re a fan of BL (Boys Love) dramas. For a limited time, the new live-action adaptation of the popular manga ‘Fukou-kun wa Kiss Suru Shikanai’ by Tsuyu Gamoko will be available to stream online for free in Japan.

The story follows accident-prone college student Kouta Fukuhara (Ryosuke Sota), who seems to bring bad luck with him wherever he goes. Meanwhile, only good things happen to fellow student Naoya Shinomiya (Yusuke Sato), who – in contrast to Kouta – is successful in everything he does. When Naoya and Kouta are introduced to each other, Naoya discovers that his good fortune cancels out Kouta’s misfortune and decides to help him. The only snag is that to balance out their luck, the two have to be constantly in each other’s company.

The drama, which premiered on April 21, is now available to stream for free in Japan on the streaming platform TVer. Each episode will be available for free for a week after release, so keep an eye on the streaming dates if you want to watch the series without signing up to a subscription plan. The first episode has already been and gone, but you've still got time to get in on the ground floor.

Though regional restrictions may apply to the free streaming service, overseas fans can still follow the new drama as MBS, the broadcaster behind the series, has announced it will be available in over 190 countries – just not for free. So if TVer’s not accessible where you are, other streaming platforms where the series is available include Bilibili, GagaOOLala and Viki.

For more information, check out the official MBS website for the show.

