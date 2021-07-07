Book the rooftop of Ikebukuro's Sunshine 60 Building and get this view all to yourself

Famous for its 60th-floor observation deck, the skyscraper is opening up its rooftop for a limited time in August

Ikebukuro’s Sunshine 60 Building is popular for its interactive observation deck, towering 60 storeys above ground, with stunning city views and plenty of virtual reality activities to enjoy. Now, the building is going one step further, opening up part of its rooftop to small groups of brave visitors who want to take in stunning nighttime views of the Tokyo cityscape without a layer of glass in the way.

From August 1 to September 26, the rooftop will open at 5pm and closes at 9.40pm (except on Sat, Sun & hols from September 4, where it will open from 3pm-7.40pm). Each group is allowed up for 40 minutes, a big improvement from the mere 10 minutes of last year. Whether you’re planning an Instagram photoshoot, a surprise for your partner (a proposal perhaps?), or you simply want to enjoy Tokyo’s sparkling skyline without interruption, this rooftop has one of the best views of Tokyo – and you’ll get it all to yourself.

What's more, the Sky Circus Sunshine 60 Observatory is also hosting a screaming contest this year, offering a free one-year pass to the observatory deck for those who can scream as loud as 120 decibels, which is equivalent to the volume a jet plane engine.

On top of Sunshine 60 Observatory's usual admission fee (¥1,200, university and high school students ¥900, junior high and primary school students ¥600), you’ll have to pay an additional ¥4,600 for the rooftop experience. However, that price covers the admission of up to three visitors, so it’s worth bringing a few friends along.

Tickets can be purchased the day of, but we recommend booking in advance so you won’t have to wait around. Reservations are open seven days prior to your visiting day, and can be booked via the website.

When you step onto the rooftop, you can only bring your smartphone and a face mask – the latter is mandatory – so you’ll have to remove accessories, jewellery and watches. All your luggage is stored safely by staff. If you’re visiting with heels or sandals, you’ll be asked to change into lace-up shoes provided by the venue.

For safety reasons, the facility will not grant rooftop entry to:

children aged 9 or younger

anyone shorter than 110cm

anyone who weighs 100kg or more

anyone who can’t wear a harness

anyone who is not feeling well, has high blood pressure or heart disease

pregnant women

anyone who may need assistance in walking

anyone under the influence of alcohol

anyone who hasn’t signed the contract

For more information, check out Sunshine 60 Observatory’s official website (in Japanese only).

Additional reporting by Youka Nagase

