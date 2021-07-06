Tokyo
Maman
Photo: Cowardlion/Dreamstime'Maman' by Louise Bourgeois, a landmark at Roppongi Hills

Roppongi Art Night is returning in September after the Tokyo Paralympics

Look out for a giant Doraemon sculpture by Takashi Murakami among other works at the Roppongi Art Night 2021

By
Emma Steen
Advertising

Following the cancellation of last year’s on-ground event, Roppongi Art Night is set to return this September with both in-person and online exhibitions. This spectacular late-night art festival will take place shortly after the Summer Paralympics, running over the September 23-26 weekend. 

Roppongi Art Night 2021 will carry on with the intended theme for last year’s edition before it was cancelled. So expect the works of Takashi Murakami as well as other artists personally chosen by the Superflat originator. 

Selected artists include Madsaki, who collaborated with Murakami to create the festival’s promotional poster, as well as the likes of Kasing Lung and Aya Takano. The festival is also holding an open call for video artworks until July 13, where at least ten pieces will be selected to be streamed on the Roppongi Art Night Digital YouTube channel for the online portion of the event. 

The physical exhibitions will be held across Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown and The National Art Center, Tokyo. The festival will run slightly longer than usual to prevent overcrowding and to encourage proper social distancing. Many of the works including the festival’s centrepiece – an enormous 10m-tall sculpture of Doraemon by Murakami – will be available to view for free. 

