Corona beer is opening a beach house in Japan with a bar and co-working space

With summer finally here, we’re keen to relax at one of Japan’s swanky beach houses – like Yokosuka’s newly revamped Akiya Beach Club – where you can eat, drink and lounge around by the ocean. Now, there’s another new surfside venue about to open and it looks like a tropical hideaway.

Photo: Corona Extra

Forever associated with summer, Corona beer is opening its own beach house for a limited time at Morito Coast Beach in Hayama, Kanagawa, just 90 minutes by train from Tokyo. The Casa Corona – a rather unfortunate name given the circumstances – will be serving staple Japanese beachside meals like taco rice, seafood yakisoba, garlic shrimp and nachos, in addition to a lineup of Corona beer-based cocktails. There are plenty of chairs to lounge around in, perfect for both solo visitors and large groups.

Photo: Corona Extra

The beach house is also equipped with a dedicated co-working space with outlets, wifi and refillable coffee and tea for those who want to head to the beach but can’t unplug completely on weekdays. You can opt for a basic one-day plan for ¥2,000, or sign up for a workation plan (¥40,000), which gets you access to the space every day, plus a free Corona beer every time you visit. There are only five booths available for the workation plan and space is limited for remote workers, so we recommend booking early via the website.

Casa Corona will open from July 9 to August 31, 10am to 8.45pm daily. The co-working space will close at 5pm, but remote workers are welcome to continue working at the bar area until the end of the night.

More news

Roppongi Art Night is returning in September after the Tokyo Paralympics

Muji Hotel Ginza is turning its rooms into art galleries for a limited time

A super realistic giant 3D cat has appeared on a billboard in Shinjuku

Yomiuri Land has a nature park where you can spot Pokémon in the wild

Japan's beloved milky soft drink Calpis is now available as a frappe at FamilyMart

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.