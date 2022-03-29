These Tokyo train stations are getting a Harry Potter transformation

We’re a little over a year away from the scheduled opening of Tokyo’s very own Harry Potter attraction, known officially as the Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter. While the amusement park is only coming to the city in autumn 2023, it’s not just the attraction itself that we can look forward to now. Outside of the theme park, Seibu Railways will be renovating two nearby train stations to tie in with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Photo: Mockup of the new Toshimaen Station, courtesy of Seibu Railway

The studio tour is in Toshimaen, so naturally, Toshimaen Station will be getting the full treatment. A new two-storey structure will be built into the station, along with a dark red train platform reminiscent of Hogsmeade train station, where the Hogwarts Express ends its journey.

Photo: Mockup of Ikebukuro Station renovations, courtesy of Seibu Railway

The second station getting a magical makeover is the Ikebukuro Station, which people frequently pass through to get to Toshimaen. Sections of the station that will be transformed include platforms one and two, which are mainly used for trains servicing Toshimaen. The two platforms will be modelled on London’s King’s Cross train station, where Hogwarts pupils are waved off by their parents at the beginning of every school term. Think brown brick facades and analog clocks.

Photo: Mockup of Ikebukuro Station renovations, courtesy of Seibu Railway

Renovations will begin sometime in summer this year and are set to be completed by the spring of 2023. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the new Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

