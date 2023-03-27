Sunshine 60 Observatory in Ikebukuro is reopening as an indoor park in April

The observation deck will have a café, hangout areas and sunning views of Tokyo from the 60th floor of Sunshine City

The Sky Circus Sunshine 60 Observatory on the 60th floor of Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City closed its doors in October last year to undergo renovation, but it’s finally reopening this spring with a revamped interior. Previously known as Sky Circus for its art installations and interactive activities, the observation deck has been transformed into Tembo Park, an indoor park where you can relax and enjoy the views.

Photo: Sunshine City

The main area inside Tembo Park is Tembo no Oka, which means ‘observatory hill’ in Japanese. Most of the floor is covered in artificial turf, so you can relax on the ground or the couches while taking in breathtaking views of the city and on clear days (if you're lucky) Mt Fuji from 251 metres above ground. The area is particularly good for children and even has a designated space for toddlers where they can crawl around and play with toys.

Photo: Sunshine City

Next to Tembo no Oka is a café that serves meals like chicken curry (¥950), honey chicken banh mi (¥850), a blue sky-inspired banana smoothie (¥800) and even organic baby food (from ¥550). You can also bring in food from elsewhere during lunch hours (11.30am-2pm) on weekdays.

Photo: Sunshine City

Opposite Tembo no Oka is an event space that will mainly host exhibitions. When events are not being held, this area is open to the public for spectacular views as far as Mount Tsukuba in Ibaraki prefecture and Nikko in Tochigi.

Tembo Park will open on April 18, and if you visit from April 18 to 27 you’ll get half-price admission, a free hand-sanitiser spray (while supplies last) and a ¥100 discount voucher for Tembo Park Cafe.

The observation deck is open from 11am to 9pm daily, with tickets ¥700 on weekdays (¥500 for middle school and primary school students, free for younger children) and ¥900 on weekends (¥600 for middle school and primary school students, free for younger children). You can buy tickets on the website or at the door.

