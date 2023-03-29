This Omotesando café is serving Pikachu afternoon tea for a limited time

Enjoy sweet and savoury treats complete with Pikachu ears and Poké Balls at this perfect afternoon tea for Pokémon fans

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to Pokémon attractions in Tokyo. We’ve got the brilliant Pokémon Center Shibuya for every imaginable piece of merchandise, and even a café with character-themed dishes in Nihonbashi. If all that wasn’t enough, you can soon enjoy a Pikachu afternoon tea in Omotesando.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 【公式】ザ ストリングス 表参道 (@stringsomotesandoh)

From April 24 to July 3, Cafe & Dining Zelkova inside The Strings Omotesando is serving a Pikachu afternoon tea (¥5,800) with dishes inspired by the popular yellow Pokémon. It includes three savoury items: a cheese burger slider with yellow buns, chicken and tomato quiche, and a yellow tabbouleh nut salad.

Photo: The Strings Omotesando

There are also plenty of sweet treats to enjoy. You’ll get a muffin topped with citrus-flavoured chantilly cream and Pikachu ears, pistachio mousse tart with a Poké Ball, chocolate opera cake inspired by Pikachu’s thunderbolt, mango pudding, and a caramel macaron with two brown stripes like the character has on its back.

Photo: The Strings Omotesando

Also keep an eye out for the honey lemon jelly filled with fruits, plus the chocolate lollipop printed with an adorable image of Pikachu.

Photo: The Strings Omotesando

What’s more, you can add the striking Pikachu Special Dessert to your afternoon tea. Pour the yellow fruit sauce over the large chocolate sphere to reveal an ice cream cake encased inside. We recommend reserving this dessert as it’s limited to just 20 people if ordered on the day.

Photo: The Strings Omotesando

The Pikachu theme doesn’t stop with the food. You can see cute Pikachu and Poké Ball motifs on the walls, and yellow macarons hanging from the ceiling.

Photo: The Strings Omotesando

If you want to add even more Pikachu to your afternoon tea, order the adorable fruit mocktail (¥1,012), passionfruit-ade (¥1,012) or latte with Pikachu printed on the top (¥1,265).

Photo: The Strings Omotesando

Not to worry if you can’t get a reservation at the café as the afternoon tea is also available for takeaway. It costs ¥10,000 (for two people) and can be picked up from 12noon to 8pm.

The Pikachu afternoon tea is available from April 24 to July 3 between 11.30am and 6pm for ¥5,800. You can also pair it with one of the Pikachu drinks for ¥6,500, get it with the Pikachu Special Dessert for ¥7,800 or have the lot for ¥8,500.

To find out more and to make reservations, visit The Strings Omotesando website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Sunshine 60 Observatory in Ikebukuro is reopening as an indoor park in April

Starbucks releases a Japan-only Snoopy collection with clothing, drinkware and plushies

See all the spring flowers in bloom at Garden Necklace Yokohama for free

Ashikaga Flower Park’s famous wisteria are blooming early this year

McDonald’s Japan is offering a strawberry daifuku pie for a limited time

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.