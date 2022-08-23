The decadent Godiva chocolate frappe is back at FamilyMart

We’re sweltering in this August heat, so the return of FamilyMart’s Godiva chocolate frappe is a welcome one. The limited-edition item first appeared last year as part of the convenience store’s 40th anniversary celebration. Due to popular demand, the frappe is now back for the summer.

For those unfamiliar with FamilyMart frappes, the ice-blended drinks are a popular item from the convenience store’s Famima Café range. Rather than ordering the beverage like a coffee from the counter, you’ll find the frappes in the freezer section. After purchasing one, just take it to the coffee machine to fill with hot milk. The milk thaws the frozen drink into a slushie-like consistency, making it the perfect remedy for a hot day.

The frappe is made with two kinds of Belgian chocolate chips for texture, while the addition of fresh dairy complements the bold and fruity flavour of the dark chocolate. Godiva’s executive chef and pâtissier Yannick Chevolleau was put in charge of overseeing the creation of the drink last year, but the recipe has been altered slightly to make it better. This updated frappe is made with smaller chips of ice to give the drink a smoother consistency, making it all the more luxurious.

A Godiva chocolate frappe costs ¥430 and it’s available while stocks last. So if anybody needs us this week, we’ll be at FamilyMart.

