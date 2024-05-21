Muji opens an Airbnb on the art island of Teshima in Japan

Some homeware stores are so lovely you want to live in them. Muji is one of those places for us, where every product feels practical, functional and soothingly simple. Muji is well aware of the effect it has on its fanbase and it didn’t take long for the brand to unveil its mammoth flagship store in Ginza in 2019, which houses a multi-floor retail space, bakery, cafe and design hotel.

Beyond its flagship, however, the brand has been developing a series of smaller, intimate retreats called Muji Base. These sites, set in repurposed old, traditional houses, offer Airbnb-style accommodation where visitors can live and breathe the brand's minimalist ethos.

Photo: Muji

Most recently, Muji unveiled a new Base on the small art island of Teshima in Kagawa prefecture. This 90-year-old folk house was renovated in 2010 to serve briefly as an installation space for the 2010 Setouchi Triennale, as well as a dormitory for restaurant staff. Now transformed into a modern seaside retreat, it features subtle Japanese interior accents like ceramic teacups and linen wall hangings, along with upcycled wood tables that infuse the space with an earthy, peaceful atmosphere.

Although the accommodation fees are slightly higher than similar options on the island, the house offers a generous 83sqm of space that comfortably accommodates up to four people, making it a cost-effective choice for groups. Rates begin at ¥49,000 per night (minimum stay of two nights required), excluding meals. There’s also a ¥15,000 cleaning fee per stay, plus an additional ¥5,000 per guest when there are more than two people staying.

Photo: Muji

Guests at Muji Base Teshima can enhance their experience with in-room spa treatments (¥17,500 for 70 minutes) and private chef sushi dinners (¥50,000 for two). The Airbnb’s location – just a five-minute walk from the Ieura Ferry Port – makes an excellent base for exploring neighbouring islands and enjoying Teshima's site-specific installations.

Muji Base Teshima can be booked through Airbnb. For more information, visit Muji’s website.

More from Time Out

Cannes Film Festival awards Studio Ghibli with honorary Palme d'Or

In photos: Tokyo DisneySea's new Fantasy Springs area is all ready to open in June

Tokyo is ranked the sixth most walkable city in the world

This underground art installation near Tokyo is also a steam sauna

Shibuya Sky is opening its rooftop bar for a limited time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.