Catch two Sailor Moon musicals streaming online worldwide this winter

Both shows have English subtitles and are available to watch from December 10 via Japan 2.5D Stage Play World

Sailor Moon fans rejoice! You’ll be able to watch two Japanese Sailor Moon musicals online (with English subtitles) between December 10 and February 3 2022. The performances are part of a set of five different anime-inspired stage shows being offered for online streaming by Japan 2.5D Stage Play World.

There’s no need to choose one performance over the other – the two Sailor Moon musicals are each based on a different story, and have their own unique cast songs, costumes and special effects.

First up, there’s Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical – Nogizaka46 version 2019, starring members of famous Japanese idol group Nogizaka46. The story focuses on Sailor Moon’s awakening, her mission to form a group of Sailor Guardians, and the battle between the five Sailor Guardians and the Dark Kingdom. In order to watch, you’ll need to purchase a ticket online (USD$15). Viewers in Japan, on the other hand, can get their tickets either at Lawson Ticket or E-plus (¥1,650).

The second show is Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical – Kaguya Hime's Beloved, Sailor Moon’s latest stage outing, released in September 2021. The musical tells the painful love story of Sailor Moon’s cat partner Luna, as well as how the Sailor Guardians save the Earth from Princess Snow Kaguya. This show is only available for viewers outside Japan and you can purchase tickets here (USD$20).

Tickets for both musicals are on sale now and can be booked for dates between December 10 and February 3. After selecting your preferred viewing period, you’ll have two weeks to watch the musical.

Note that the streaming service is not available in the Middle East, mainland China, Russia and North Korea. For more information, check Japan 2.5D Stage Play World’s official website.

More news

5 new Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2021

Tokyo is officially home to more than 200 Michelin-starred restaurants

Starbucks opens its first Greener Store in Japan at the Tokyo Imperial Palace

A Kingdom Hearts room is now available at the Disney Ambassador Hotel

Naoshima is getting two new galleries including one by Tadao Ando

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.