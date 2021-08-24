Check out these Tokyo Paralympic Games installations around Tokyo

These Tokyo Paralympic attractions in town will get you all hyped up for the Games, even though we can't watch in person

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are nearly here and, just like the Olympics, we’ll all have to cheer for our favourite teams at home. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get into the Paralympic spirit.

Once you’ve decked yourself out in some official merchandise, Tokyo has several special installations to mark this once-in-a-lifetime event. Here are some places you can visit around the city to get hyped for the Paralympics.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Paralympic agitos in Odaiba

The iconic Olympic symbol that was installed at Odaiba Seaside Park last December has been taken down and was replaced on August 20 by the three swooshes, known as agitos, that form the Paralympic symbol.. It’s one of the biggest symbols installed in Tokyo, measuring at around 17.5 metres high and 23.4 metres wide.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Paralympic agitos in Narita Airport

The Paralympic symbol at Narita Airport is located just outside the Terminal 3 arrival gates. There hasn’t been much reason to go to the airport recently, but if you’re keen to catch the agitos, the airport is accessible by a 1 hour limousine bus ride from Tokyo Station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoko 🇯🇵 (@times_of_tokyo)

Paralympic agitos in Mt Takao

Go for a hike up Mt Takao to see the Paralympic symbol located at the summit. The hike is beginner-friendly and takes around 90 minutes one way. The Paralympic agitos themselves stand 2 metres high and 2.1 metres wide, with a scenic view of the mountains behind. If you’re exhausted after your climb, use the cable car to take you back, which is also decked in the Tokyo 2020 mascots, Miraitowa and Someity.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo

Paralympic agitos and mascot statue at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

If you visit the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building – known for its free observatory on the 45th floor – you’ll be treated to more than a spectacular view of Tokyo. Until the first week of September, head to the first floor of Building No 2 and you’ll get to snap a photo with the Tokyo 2020 mascots and the Paralympic agitos.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Miraitowa and Someity flower statues

If you head out to Symbol Promenade Park, just a few minutes from Ariake Station, you’ll spot two massive statues of Miraitowa and Someity made of flowers and trees. You can admire these adorable Tokyo 2020 mascots from afar, queue up to get a picture with them up close.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Countdown clock at Tokyo Station

We’ve all seen the red-and-white countdown clock at Tokyo Station’s central exit. One side counted down the days until the Olympic Games, while the other side is currently counting down the days until the Paralympic Games kick off. The clock is sponsored by luxury watch brand Omega, which is the official timekeeper for Tokyo 2020.

Photo: Nihombashi City Dressing for Team Paralympic Japan

Nihombashi City Dressing for Team Paralympic Japan

Landmarks and shopping centres along Chuo Dori in Nihonbashi will be adorned in Paralympic-themed decorations ifeaturing 81 Japanese Paralympians who will be competing at the Games in the coming weeks. You can find the decorations at the following locations: Mitsui Main Building, Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, Coredo Nihonbashi and at Coredo Muromachi buildings 1, 2 and 3.

Photo: Youka Nagase

Paralympic agitos flower arrangement at Hibiya Park

The Paralympic agitos are popping up in the most unexpected places. Head over to Hibiya Park’s First Flower Garden to see the marvelous symbol made out of red catharanthus, blue salvia and green bassia blooms. The plants here are carefully maintained by local gardeners to keep their pristine condition. This display is entirely free to view and will be in the park until September 5.

