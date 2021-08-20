6 Paralympic fringe events you should check out in Tokyo

This comprehensive exhibition organised by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will make you into an expert on the Paralympic Games by the time you’ve seen everything here. The Paralympics are sometimes overshadowed by the preceding Olympic Games, but this collection of photographs, interview videos with Paralympians and other exhibits will get you up to speed in time to follow all of the live events.
Visitors will receive their own Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Handbook, which contains information on the schedule and highlights of each Paralympic event, as well as explanations on the emblems for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Before you leave, be sure to snap a photo with the official Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot, Someity.
For those who can’t physically make it to the venue, there will also be a 360-degree virtual exhibition to explore from the comfort of your own home.