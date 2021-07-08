Where to get official Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic merchandise in Tokyo

Get ready for the Olympics with official merchandise like apparel, stationery, traditional crafts and much more

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are just around the corner, with the opening ceremony set to happen on Friday July 23. Watching the Games in person isn’t an option for most, due to the reduced number of spectators, but there are other ways to get into the Olympic spirit.

Regardless of how you feel about this year’s Games, there’s no denying Tokyo 2020 is happening at a historic moment in time – one that many people will want to capture and reflect on.

Now that the Olympic and Paralympic shops are opening around the city, we can gear up with official Tokyo 2020 merchandise like face masks, flags, mugs, T-shirts, hats and even a full yukata set. From tasteful pieces embellished with the Games logo to cuddly versions of the mascots Miraitowa and Someity, there’s something to suit every taste.

There are about 20 official merch shops in Tokyo and we’ve listed some of the most central ones here.

Ginza (open from July 9)

Where: Tokyu Plaza Ginza B2F, 5-2-1, Ginza, Chuo

When: 11am-9pm daily

Odaiba

Where: Aqua City Odaiba 3F, 1-7-1, Daiba, Minato

When: 11am-9pm daily

Shinjuku West Shop

Where: Bic Camera Shinjuku West Store 2F,1-5-1, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku

When: 10am-9pm daily

Tokyo Skytree

Where: Tokyo Solamachi East Yard 3F and B3F 1-1-2, Oshiage, Sumida

When: 3F 10am-9pm daily, B3F 11am-8pm daily

Ueno-Okachimachi (open from July 14)

Where: Matsuzakaya Ueno Store Parkplace 24 1F, 3-25-10, Ueno, Taito

When: 11am-6pm daily

You can find the full list of stores within Japan on the website. Not to worry if you can’t find a shop nearby – you can purchase most items through the official online shop, too.

