Dean & Deluca Japan offers luxurious sushi rolls with crab, tuna and wagyu for Setsubun

Grab one of these Dean & Deluca sushi rolls for the February 3 Setsubun festival to give yourself a boost of good luck

Every February 3, Japan celebrates Setsubun to ring in the spring season and help ward off evil spirits for the year. While the festivities often involve throwing soybeans around at major temples, another way you can celebrate is by eating a lucky sushi roll known as eho-maki (or ‘lucky direction’ roll).

While you can easily buy the rolls at grocery stores and depachika food halls, Dean & Deluca Japan is also offering its own versions of this lucky sushi roll filled with colourful and luxurious ingredients.

Photo: Welcome Co., Ltd.

The maguro (tuna) and buri (yellowtail) roll (¥3,200) is for seafood lovers. This decadent eho-maki is filled with fresh tuna and yellowtail along with crab, sea bream, ikura (salmon roe), pickled burdock and mizuna.

Photo: Welcome Co., Ltd.

The wagyu roast beef with rapeseed flowers and yuzu roll (¥2,300) is a more unorthodox take on eho-maki. It contains tender pieces of wagyu beef, rapeseed flower greens, a sudachi (Japanese citrus) ponzu sauce and a touch of yuzu kosho (pepper paste) to help accentuate the beef flavours.

Photo: Welcome Co., Ltd.

Lastly, the shrimp and salmon roll (¥1,800) is a classic combo of salmon, shrimp, tamagoyaki omelette and cucumber rolled in black rice. It's also topped off with a generous portion of tobiko (flying fish roe).

You can buy the eho-maki in limited quantities on Friday February 3 at selected Dean & Deluca locations in Japan, including the following Tokyo outlets: Ebisu, Hiroo, Kichijoji, Roppongi, Shinagawa, Yaesu and Yurakucho. The rolls are also available for pre-order via phone at each location.

For more information, visit the website.

