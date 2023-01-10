Two Japanese carriers are in the world’s top 3 most on-time airlines in 2022

Transport in Japan is so punctual, even the airlines, as revealed by aviation data company Cirium

With the ease in international travel restrictions last year, many airlines and airports found it difficult to cope with the sudden surge in flight demands. Needless to say, it was a mess. There were frustratingly long queues, countless delays and cancellations, and we have all seen images of pile after pile of missing luggage on social media.

Yet some airlines managed to pull through swimmingly, as revealed by aviation data company Cirium. In its latest survey, the company examined the flights throughout 2022, focussing on their on-time performance, and compiled a list of the most reliable airlines for the year. For this study, any flights that arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled time were considered on-time.

Good news for Japan as two Japanese airlines are ranked in the top three most punctual carriers of 2022. Taking the top spot is Azul Brazilian Airlines, which clocked in an impressive on-time performance of 88.93 percent. This means the airline was only delayed for 11 percent of its nearly 280,000 flights.

This is followed by All Nippon Airlines (ANA) at No 2 with an on-time performance rating of 88.61 percent, and Japan Airlines (JAL) at No 3 with a 88 percent rating. We all know that public transport throughout Japan, and especially in Tokyo, is always reliable. Now we have proof that even the airlines are punctual and dependable.

Here are the top ten airlines in the world with the least delays in 2022, along with the percentage of on-time flights, as reported by Cirium.

Azul Brazilian Airlines, 88.93 percent All Nippon Airlines, 88.61 percent Japan Airlines, 88 percent Latam Airlines, 86.31 percent Delta Air Lines, 83.63 percent Avianca SA, 83.48 percent Emirates, 81.30 percent United Airlines, 80.46 percent Qatar Airways, 78.32 percent American Airlines, 78.29 percent

