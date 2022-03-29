Disney goes classic Japanese with this elegant Japan-only tea set

Bring Mickey to tea – along with bowls, teacups and teapots, there’s also special green tea and exclusive tea snacks

Disney fans will want to add these adorable Japanese-style Disney bowls, teacups and teapots to their cupboards. This Japan-exclusive lineup of traditional tableware is a perfect blend of classic ceramics and cute Disney characters.

Photo: ©Disney

The new collection includes this kyusu teapot (¥3,300), complete with a cheerful illustration of Mickey Mouse and a traditional pattern featuring the instantly recognisable Mickey ears.

Photo: ©Disney

Make sure to get the matching teacup in the same design (¥1,320).

Photo: ©Disney

Baymax fans should opt for this chawan bowl (¥1,430), which can be used for drinking tea or as a rice bowl. If you’re looking to chow down on some chazuke (cooked rice with green tea poured over it) in style, you’ll also find a set of matching Baymax chopsticks (¥2,530).

Photo: ©Disney

This monaka wafer (¥540) shaped like Flounder from ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a great addition to your teatime. The wafer is filled with rice, nori seaweed, roasted pieces of mochi, salmon flakes and more. When you pour hot water over it in your bowl, the wafer gets soft and the filling mixes with your chazuke rice.

Photo: ©Disney Box of hojicha (roasted green tea)

To go along with the tea set, Disney has also released a range of green tea in collaboration with Kanbayashi Shunsho, a Kyoto tea store established in 1560 in the famous tea region of Uji. You can get bags of hojicha (roasted green tea; ¥1,296) or sencha (green leaf tea; ¥1,512), which come in a retro-looking box featuring Mickey.

All the products are available at Disney stores across Japan, including the Disney Flagship Tokyo store and online.

