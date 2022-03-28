Two of Shibuya’s biggest clubs are closing this September

Tokyo lost many of its iconic landmarks last year, including the super sento Oedo Onsen Monogatari, and this year we’ve already said goodbye to some of the city’s major attractions like Shibuya’s Hotel Koé and mega nightclub Ageha.

Sadly, Shibuya’s popular clubs Sound Museum Vision and Contact are also joining the list of soon-to-be-closed venues in 2022, due to their buildings being demolished as part of the Shibuya redevelopment project.

Photo: Sound Museum Vision

Both nightclubs are favourites with the Shibuya set for their top notch sound systems playing hip hop, house, techno and dance music all weekend long. The venues are next to each other in Dogenzaka less than a five-minute walk from Shibuya Station.

There’s still time to head to the clubs before they close, though. Sound Museum Vision will be having its last hurrah on September 3, while Contact will stay open for another two weeks after that, closing its doors for the last time on September 17. Between now and then, you can expect plenty of special events and parties. Contact will be celebrating its 6th anniversary on April 22 and 23, featuring both local and international DJs.

If you can’t make it for the big farewell parties, don’t worry – the management company, Global Hearts, is looking for new locations so the two clubs can reopen as soon as possible. While there isn’t any information about their new locations just yet, you can check out Sound Museum Vision and Contact’s official websites to keep up.

