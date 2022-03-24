Ghibli Park just opened its first attraction – the Castle in the Sky elevator tower

Can’t wait until November? You can already ride the elevator tower at the park entrance

While the official opening of the highly-anticipated Ghibli Park is still several months away, Studio Ghibli has been keeping fans up-to-date on the park’s progress with photos shared through the official Twitter. The latest updates from the studio include some stunning photos of an elevator tower which sits at one of the park’s entrances inside Aichi Expo Park.

If you’re wondering what scene the tower is from, it’s not actually featured in any film. Instead, Studio Ghibli says the elevator tower is inspired by the imaginary scientific world from the classic film ‘Laputa: Castle in the Sky’.

The studio has also shared some close-up details of the tower, including the elevator buttons and signs to indicate the floor number.

Another shot shows the tower lit up in the evening. However, Studio Ghibli says it won't be fully lit up until the grand opening on Tuesday November 1.

If you’re itching to visit, you’ll be glad to know that you can already check out and explore the elevator tower. Although the tower has been renovated for Ghibli Park, it was already part of Aichi Expo Park and provides access to the rest of the public park, not just the Ghibli area.

For a full rundown on the upcoming Ghibli Park, visit here.

