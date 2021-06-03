Tokyo
Muji Yokohama
Photo: Muji Japan

This new Muji in Yokohama has a huge grocery floor with cooking demonstrations

The kitchen space at Muji Konandai Birds will also broadcast its cooking demos throughout the store and on Instagram

By
Kaila Imada
Muji has been on a roll as of late, opening up megastores around Tokyo filled with homewares, clothing, stationery and food. Following the massive Muji Ariake, which opened in the capital last year, this new Muji outpost in Yokohama is home to the brand’s first large-scale grocery floor in the Kanto region, which is similar to the depachika food halls you’d find in the basement of big department stores.

Opened since mid-May, Muji Konandai Birds has taken over the Takashimaya department store space in Yokohama’s Konandai Birds shopping centre

Muji Yokohama
Photo: Muji Japan

The entire sales floor spans over a staggering 5,117sqm, making it the largest Muji in the Kanto region, and the second largest in Japan. Here, you’ll find all your usual Muji goods including furniture, clothing, storage solutions, stationery and more.

Muji Yokohama
Photo: Muji Japan

The basement floor is dedicated to the speciality food area which is open in collaboration with Queen’s Isetan and Nakajima Fisheries. The grocery floor offers almost all Muji food-related items as well as 10,000 goods from Queen's Isetan and Nakajima Fisheries, including fresh produce, ready-to-eat food, confectionery, alcohol, seasonings, frozen food and more.

Muji Yokohama
Photo: Muji Japan

Similar to the Muji in Ariake, there’s also a place where you can purchase goods by weight including nuts and coffee beans, as well as a blended tea studio featuring 32 types of tea leaves. 

Muji Yokohama
Photo: Muji Japan

The store has a bakery where you can pick up fresh bread made with Hokkaido flour, plus there’s a curated lineup of sake from local brewers in Kanagawa prefecture.

Muji Yokohama
Photo: Muji Japan

If all that isn’t enough, head to the food floor’s working kitchen counter – a first for Muji – where you can learn tips and tricks from chefs and food experts through live demonstrations. The kitchen counter demonstrations will also be broadcast on monitors around the store and on Instagram.

Muji Yokohama
Photo: Muji Japan

For more details on the new Muji location, visit the official website.

