Shibuya mayor urges the public not to visit Shibuya for Halloween this year

Every year during Halloween, people flock to the streets of Shibuya to show off their costumes and party the night away. This year however, the mayor of Shibuya ward, Ken Hasebe, is urging the public to refrain from gathering at Shibuya for Halloween. Moreover, as per the last few years, drinking on the streets and public spaces in Shibuya is banned over the Halloween weekend.

From October 27 to 31 between 6pm and 5am, alcohol consumption is not allowed on the streets and at public spaces around Shibuya Station, including the main thoroughfare Center Gai, which will have around 100 security guards patrolling the area. Furthermore, Shibuya ward has asked venues including convenience stores to refrain from selling alcohol during those hours.

The purpose of these measures is to help reduce crowding and prevent accidents around one of Tokyo's busiest intersections. A similar ‘stay home’ initiative was put in place during the pandemic. Officials are hoping that coupled with the public drinking ban, people will be discouraged from going to Shibuya for Halloween this year.

Looking to celebrate Halloween? Here are some theme parks in Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan where you can enjoy this spooky holiday in full costume.

