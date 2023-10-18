2 Tokyo favourites shine on the 2023 World's 50 Best Bars list

​​Some things never change, and Tokyo's representation on the World's 50 Best Bars list seems to be one of them. Revealed last night in Singapore, the 2023 line-up features two of our familiar favourites holding their own amongst the world's elite. Barcelona cocktail establishment Sips clinched the coveted No. 1 spot, but two Tokyo classics held their ground amongst the world's best.

Photo: Bar Benfiddich

The first bar to be mentioned on Tokyo's honour roll is Hiroyasu Kayama’s Bar Benfiddich, which was ranked at No. 37. There's no fixed menu here: Kayama revels in the joy of experimentation, often employing tools like a pestle and mortar over the conventional cocktail shaker.

The SG Club

Just a notch above, at No. 36, is the ever-eclectic SG Club. After its surprising absence last year, this Shibuya hotspot has made a grand re-entry for 2023. Founded by the legendary bartender Shingo Gokan, this Shibuya cocktail bar merges Japanese flavours with international flair, with drinks like the Cold Crew Martini with SG Shochu, cold brew and lemon peel or the Tohoku Gin and Tonic with elderflower tonic and doburoku vinegar.

In all candour, we can't help but feel a pang of disappointment with only two Tokyo bars making the cut this year. The city teems with cocktail joints that, in our eyes, more than merit just two spots in the top 50.

Yet, it's heartening to see two of our cherished favourites receiving the global nod they so richly deserve. We're keeping our fingers crossed and glasses raised to a longer Tokyo list in the coming year. For the full list of this year’s World's 50 Best Bars, see the website.

