Kawaii Monster Cafe returns to Harajuku as a pop-up store

Harajuku’s renowned entertainment restaurant Kawaii Monster Café was one of Tokyo’s most popular attractions before it closed permanently in 2021. The overwhelmingly cutesy space featured an explosion of colours and was packed with mind-boggling design details that pushed the boundaries of taste. Now, Kawaii Monster Cafe is back in Harajuku for the first time, albeit temporarily as a pop-up store. For a few weeks until October 31, the Kawaii Monster Shop, as it’s called, is offering Halloween-inspired knick-knacks, food and drink, photo spots and fun experiences.

Photo: Kawaii Monster Cafe

Kawaii Monster Shop – Colourful Halloween is located inside Asobifactory in Harajuku. It carries a variety of colourful goods that will remind you of its original location, which was the brainchild of quirky Japanese artist Sebastian Masuda. You’ll find keychains, headbands and acrylic stands featuring the mascot Choppy, as well as pouches and plushies with unique Kawaii Monster Cafe designs.

Photo: Kawaii Monster Cafe

The shop is currently collaborating with fashion brand 6% Dokidoki for a ‘monster makeup session’. You can get decked out like a kawaii monster girl with any purchase of hair accessories and temporary tattoos. This limited-time service ends October 22.

Photo: Kawaii Monster Cafe

Don’t miss the Halloween-inspired treats while you’re here. Until October 22, Kawaii Monster Shop is serving Monster hot dogs (¥880) and Philly cheesesteaks (¥1,350) by Hotdog Cafe Stand Station Tokyo. The menu then changes from October 26 to 31. During this time, you can get a Blue Monster Burger with teriyaki chicken (¥1,200), french fries with colourful dip (¥700), and floats topped with eyeball-shaped gummy (¥800).

Photo: Kawaii Monster Cafe

Before you leave, remember to snap a photo with the three metre-tall Sweets Go-Round Cake balloon. It’s a homage to the show-stopping merry-go-round from the original café.

Check the Kawaii Monster Cafe website for more information.

