Tomigaya is one of the world's top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in 2023

With a metropolis as widespread as Tokyo, it can be difficult to pick out just one cool neighbourhood, as Tokyo is full of many fascinating and diverse areas. However, if you need a push in the right direction, may we suggest you check out Time Out’s annual list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods. The 2023 ranking has just been revealed, and it includes one of Tokyo’s trendiest districts – Tomigaya.

After compiling data from over 12,000 city-dwellers worldwide, Tomigaya is ranked in tenth place out of 40 neighbourhoods across the globe. Topping this year’s list is Laureles in Medellín (No. 1), followed by Smithfield in Dublin (No. 2), Carabanchel in Madrid (No. 3), Havnen in Copenhagen (No. 4), Sheung Wan in Hong Kong (No. 5), Brunswick East in Melbourne (No. 6), Mid-City in New Orleans (No. 7), Isola in Milan (No. 8), and West in Amsterdam (No. 9).

One of the more charming neighbourhoods of Shibuya, Tomigaya has always been cool, as it's home to many trendy cafés, stylish stores and fantastic restaurants. Best of all, it's less than 15 minutes on foot from the famed Shibuya Crossing, but feels worlds apart from the frenetic energy of central Shibuya. Here the atmosphere is more quiet, slow-paced and relaxed, but still filled with all the markings of a cool neighbourhood.

Photo: Beasty Coffee Cafe Laboratory Beasty Coffee

This indie ‘hood is where you’ll find some great places to caffeinate, including Beasty Coffee and Fuglen Tokyo. Feeling peckish? Start your day with a proper breakfast at Premier Mai or pick up some freshly baked egg tarts from Nata de Cristiano’s.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa Rent a dog from Dog Heart and take it for a stroll through Yoyogi Park

Tomigaya is right across from Yoyogi Park. So head on over to the lush grounds for a picnic, or rent an adorable pup from Dog Heart and take it out for a leisurely stroll.

Photo: The Bellwood The Bellwood

Come evening, you’ll find plenty of bars to enjoy a drink or two. We love the inventive cocktails and late-night ramen at The Bellwood and the natural wines at Ahiru Store.

Photo: Courtesy of Trunk Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park

Looking to spend the night at Tomigaya? You’ll want a room at the brand new Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park, which has a stunning rooftop infinity pool – heated year-round – overlooking the lush park grounds.

Check out our guide to the best things to do in Tomigaya, and see all 40 of the world's coolest neighbourhoods here.

