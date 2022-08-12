Ibaraki is hosting a massive 90-minute fireworks show in September 2022

Non-stop fireworks for one and a half hours – make sure you’re at Tone River in Sakai on Saturday September 17

There’s another fireworks event coming to a town near Tokyo this year, and it’s a big one. The Tonegawa Fireworks Festival is set to be held for the first time in three years on September 17 by the banks of Tonegawa River in the town of Sakai in Ibaraki prefecture. You can get there easily by train and local bus from Tokyo, although it will take you two hours – but it’s worth the journey.

Photo: Sakaimachi Tourism Association

In its 35th run this year, a grand total of 30,000 shells will be launched over 90 minutes. There will be an awe-inspiring array of fireworks formations, especially the jaw-dropping starmines. Plus, the entire show will be synchronised to music.

Photo: Sakaimachi Tourism Association

For the best views, get a ticket to the special seating area. There are four categories: Arena Wide Seat (¥32,000 per group of four), Premium Table Seat (¥60,000 per group of four; bento included), Table Seat (¥40,000 per group of four), and the Cameraman Seat (¥15,000 per person). Tickets go on sale at 10am on August 20.

The Tonegawa Fireworks Festival kicks off at 6.30pm and will go on for 90 minutes. Note that the event might be cancelled in case of stormy weather. For more information, see the festival website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

There’s an invasion of Doraemon at Roppongi Hills this summer

In photos: see the spectacular return of the Nebuta Festival in Aomori

Everything we know so far about the world’s first Ghibli Park

Take a sneak peek at Roppongi Art Night 2022: 10m-tall Doraemon and more

Giant 3D cat Pokémon are appearing on this digital billboard in Shinjuku

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.