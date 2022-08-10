11 Tokyo pizzerias are ranked in the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific list for 2022

It’s official: Tokyo has some of the best pizzas in Asia Pacific

It may be a surprising fact, but some of the world’s best pizzas can be found here in Tokyo. The city is particularly fond of Naples-style pizza with a slew of great pizzerias spinning out authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

To prove this point, 11 pizzerias in Tokyo have made it into this year’s 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific ranking. The top 50 list is curated by a group of 150 inspectors throughout the Asia Pacific region, with restaurants being judged on food quality, service, wine, décor and ambiance.

The highest honour in Tokyo goes to The Pizza Bar on 38th at the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, which came in third behind 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar in Melbourne (first) and Bottega in Beijing (second) in the Asia Pacific ranking. The Pizza Bar on 38th also claimed the title of Best Pizzeria in Japan while the restaurant’s chef Daniele Cason was awarded Pizza Maker of the Year.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima Pizzeria da Peppe Napoli Sta' Ca"

Following right behind The Pizza Bar on 38th in the top 10 are two other Tokyo institutions: Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ Ca” in fourth place and Pizza Strada in seventh. Additionally, Pizza Strada’s combination of smoked mozzarella, pecorino, cherry tomatoes and basil was awarded Pizza of the Year 2022.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo Savoy

The other Tokyo pizzerias to make the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific list include Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme (15th), Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi (16th), Pizzeria e Trattoria Da Isa (18th), Seirinkan (20th), La Tripletta (21st), Savoy Azabu-Juban (23rd), Pizzeria GG (33rd), and Tarantella da Luigi (34th). Nagoya's Pizzeria Braceria Cesari also made the prestigious list, coming in at No 17.

It’s worth noting that the 15 best pizzerias in the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific list now have a ‘golden ticket’, which guarantees them a spot in the 50 Top Pizza World ranking, due to be announced on Wednesday September 7 in Naples, Italy.

For more information on 50 Top Pizza, visit the website.

This article was published on August 9 and updated on August 10.

More from Time Out Tokyo

There’s an invasion of Doraemon at Roppongi Hills this summer

Uno is releasing a special deck designed by Takashi Murakami

Everything we know so far about the world’s first Ghibli Park

Take a sneak peek at Roppongi Art Night 2022: 10m-tall Doraemon and more

Giant 3D cat Pokémon are appearing on this digital billboard in Shinjuku

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.