Enjoy 50 percent discount on accommodation at Shirakawa-go until March 31

This deal is open to Japan residents; it also includes restaurant discounts at the Unesco World Heritage Site in Gifu

Shirakawa-go in Gifu prefecture is known for its scenic views and gassho-zukuri farmhouses with thatched roofs designed to withstand heavy snow. This beautifully preserved traditional village and Unesco World Heritage Site is a must-visit destination year round, but is especially popular during the colder months when it becomes a winter wonderland.

Photo: Shirakawa Village

One of the best ways to experience Shirakawa-go is to stay the night in one of the traditional buildings. And if you book accommodation through the Shirakawa-go Tourist Association website, you can save 50 percent up to a maximum of ¥5,000 per person per night.

This deal is only available to those with residency status in Japan, so don’t forget your residence card when checking in. You must also be triple vaccinated or submit a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within three days of your visit. You’ll be asked to show your vaccine or test certificate during check in.

There are more savings to be had when it comes to shopping in the village. If you pay with an electronic money app such as PayPay or Line Pay (see the full list on the website), you'll get a 20 percent discount at participating restaurants, shops and attractions. You can see the list of venues on the website.

Both the accommodation and shopping discount deals are available until March 31 2023. Visit the Shirakawa-go Tourist Association website for more information.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Extreme sports championship X Games are returning to Chiba in May – tickets out now

The flower festival at Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki will have 1 million tulips

New parades and events are coming to Tokyo Disneyland for its 40th anniversary

Some of Meguro River's 2,200 cherry blossom trees are getting replanted

6 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in February 2023​​

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.