New parades and events are coming to Tokyo Disneyland for its 40th anniversary

Tokyo DisneySea is taking part in the festivities, too, which run from April 2023 to March 2024

There’s never a bad time to visit Tokyo Disney Resort with its two theme parks and array of amazing attractions. But if you’re lucky enough to be heading to the parks from mid-April 2023, then you can celebrate Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th anniversary.

The Dream Go Round event will mark the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland, which opened in 1983 as the first Disney park outside of America. Both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea – the latter opened in 2001 – are taking part in the year-long festivities from April 15 2023 until March 31 2024.

Photo: Michael Gordon/Dreamstime Tokyo Disneyland's 35th anniversary in 2018

One of the major highlights of the celebration is the new Harmony in Color parade at Disneyland. It includes characters from Disney movies such as ‘Zootopia’, ‘Moana’ and ‘Wreck-it Ralph’, as well as long-time favourites like Mickey Mouse, Tinkerbell and Donald Duck. DisneySea also has a special parade called Let’s Celebrate with Color, which takes place over water with popular Disney characters in new costumes.

No trip to Disney is complete without souvenirs, and during the event you can buy limited-edition anniversary goods. So far, keyrings and garlands have been announced, with details about more goods coming soon.

You can dine on special food, too. Blue Bayou, which has been open since Disneyland’s first day, is serving a menu of popular dishes from past events, including a course meal of bacon quiche, roast beef and dessert (¥7,000).

An ultimate Disney experience is to spend the night at one of the resort’s five official hotels. During the anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel will have rooms decorated for the occasion.

To find out more about the Dream Go Round anniversary event, visit the website. And before you go, check our ultimate guide for tips on how to make the most of your time at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea.

